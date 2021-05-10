Seth Rollins sends a special message to Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins penned an incredibly heartfelt message for Becky Lynch on Instagram on Mother's Day.

Seth Rollins had a special message for his fiancee Becky Lynch on the special occasion of Mother's Day on May 9, 2021. The SmackDown Superstar posted a photo featuring Lynch and her daughter Roux.

In the caption of the photo, Rollins heaped praise on Lynch and wished her a Happy Mother's Day. Check out the full post below:

"So very lucky my daughter gets to call you Mom. Happy (first) Mother’s Day to you... And to anyone out there who has ever held the title, us non-moms are not worthy. Thank you for raising us, teaching us, and believing in us no matter what," read Rollins' caption.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch welcomed their baby last year in December

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have both done well for themselves as WWE Superstars. Rollins and Lynch were spotted together publicly on various occasions in early 2019 when the two were being pushed heavily on the main roster. Both Rollins and Lynch won their respective Royal Rumble matches that year and went on to win top titles at WrestleMania 35.

Becky Lynch confirmed her relationship with Seth Rollins during a Twitter feud with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix in mid-2019. The happy couple got engaged in August 2019. Lynch became pregnant a year later and took a hiatus from WWE. She handed over her RAW Women's title to Asuka on her way out, thus putting a dominant title reign to an end.

A big Happy first mothers day to this gem of a human, Becky Lynch. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GaAP3nmIgU — Tash🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) May 9, 2021

WWE President Nick Khan recently stated that Becky Lynch would return to work somewhere down the line. Lynch is currently busy being a mom and is doing a great job at it. She still has a large fan base among the WWE Universe and they would love to see her make a surprise return in the near future.