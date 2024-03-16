Seth Rollins sends a three-word message to Becky Lynch on social media

Seth Rollins took to Instagram to send a three-word message to his wife WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

Rollins and Lynch began dating in 2019, and their relationship became public after a few months. Later that year, the couple announced their engagement. The couple got married in 2021. They have a daughter together.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rollins highlighted Lynch's latest post and sent a three-word message showcasing his love for his wife.

"Luckiest man alive," wrote Rollins.

What did Seth Rollins have to say about Becky Lynch's book?

Becky Lynch recently asked Seth Rollins to review her autobiography titled "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl."

The Man revealed that Rollins liked the book, and she also got a review from the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

In his brief review, Rollins praised his wife and explained how proud he was of her achievements, labeling The Man as "The GOAT life partner."

"Effortlessly authentic, poignant without ever trying too hard, and a little rough around the edges - that's my lovely wife, and it's also her lovely book. I am so proud and so inspired. Between being a full-time WWE Superstar, a full-time mother, and a GOAT life partner, my one and only somehow casually found the bandwidth to pen a perfect memoir... because of course she did."

At WrestleMania 40, Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to face the Bloodline duo of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on Night 1. The following night, he will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Lynch will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship on Night 2.

