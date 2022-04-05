×
Seth Rollins sends a two-word message to Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 38

These two stole the show on Night One of WrestleMania 38
Vatsal Rathod
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 05, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38 kicked off with a highly-emotional promo segment from the returning Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare took to the ring and revealed how his dream was to win the WWE Championship and hand it to his father, the American Dream Dusty Rhodes. In the end, he claimed that he was ready to win the title.

Cody was then interrupted by his WrestleMania 38 opponent Seth Rollins. Dressed in his own unique style, Rollins marched to the ring. After a brief staredown, Cody extended his hand, offering a handshake. Rollins laughed, shook his hand, and whispered "Welcome Home" before heading to the back.

Earlier during his promo, Cody Rhodes had massive praise for Seth Rollins, calling him "one of the best superstars of any era".

Cody Rhodes' on why he chose to face Seth Rollins' on his WWE return

After weeks of rumors, Cody Rhodes returned on Night One of WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. After a hard-hitting match, Cody picked up the victory over the former Universal champion in his grand return.

In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, The American Nightmare revealed why he chose to face Rollins at WrestleMania 38:

"[Could have been] Nobody else," said Rhodes. "Seth walked into the ring in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in his first live event loop ever coming off of Florida Championship Wrestling and it was against me. Dayton, Ohio, [at] the Nutter Center, his first dark match on television and it was against me. The Shield vs. The Rhodes, which I blocked those matches out of my head and then realized, 'Man, these were special and something,' and it was him then. It needed to be him."
Cody Rhodes' opening segment and promo on Monday Night RAW has indicated that he has his sights set on the world title. Could we see him face the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns soon? And what's next for Seth Rollins on RAW?

Edited by Jacob Terrell
