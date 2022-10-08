Seth Rollins sends a warning to Daniel Cormier ahead of Fight Pit collision with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins responded to MMA fighter Daniel Cormier's recent tweet about his upcoming match.

The Visionary and The Original Bro's feud has been going on for months now. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will face his arch-rival Riddle in a Fight Pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

Taking to Twitter, Special Guest Referee for Rollins and Riddle's match, Cormier, updated the WWE Universe about the duo's match as he wrote:

"It’s fight day! Tonight @WWERollins and @SuperKingofBros get locked inside the fight pit! Tonight live on @peacock #ExtremeRules2022 gonna be crazy from Philly."

Responding to Cormier's tweet, Rollins asked the MMA fighter not to get in his way during the match:

"Just don’t get in my way," wrote Rollins.

Seth Rollins praised Riddle ahead of their match at Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins recently praised Riddle ahead of their match at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins spoke highly of his opponent. He mentioned that although he doesn't like The Original Bro, the latter has earned a certain amount of respect in the past few months:

"Riddle isn’t someone I have any affinity for. He's not someone I like; he’s not even someone I want to have a long conversation with,” said Rollins. “Over the past three months, there is a level of respect he’s earned from me."

He continued and stated that Riddle has got all the tools that one needs to be good inside the ring:

"He’s obviously a legitimate fighter, as well, so there’s a level of respect he commands. Personal respect is a different story, but in the ring, he’s got all the tools. It’s just a matter of figuring out which order they need to be used. He does his thing really well. I’m not sure what he envisions for his future, but the tools are there. We’ll see if he can adapt and change into something even better.”

