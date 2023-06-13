Seth Rollins set to face his old rival for the 9th time at Money in the Bank 2023 in a World Title defense

Seth Rollins is heading to London for his first Premium Live Event defense of the World Heavyweight Championship. As you probably expected, it is going to be against the man who confronted him after the main event of RAW last week.

The Visionary had his first televised defense of the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW last week against Damian Priest, where he defeated the Archer of Infamy in an excellent match. Finn Balor, who confronted him after the match, has seemingly had tensions with The Judgment Day, and that was reflected this week on RAW.

However, Finn Balor took matters into his own hands and called out Seth Rollins before his promo got hijacked by the crowd who were singing throughout the segment.

It went a bit too far because it was hard to hear Balor speak, but the gist of it is essential that the two will be facing off at Money in the Bank 2023.

This will mark the ninth meeting between the two men. The first match was at SummerSlam 2016, when Balor became the inaugural Universal Champion but suffered an injury in the match, causing him to be out for over half a year.

That was the crux of the promo that Balor cut on the red brand this week. Their last meeting was as recent as May 2023. The promo was an interesting one, as Rollins said that since SummerSlam 2016, he got better while Balor got bitter.

Seth Rollins will be expected to retain his recently-won World Title. He announced soon after that he plans to hold another open challenge on the 19th June episode of RAW next week.

Who do you think should dethrone Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes