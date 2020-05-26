Rey Mysterio

As announced earlier by WWE, a retirement ceremony will be held on next week's edition of WWE RAW, for former World Champion Rey Mysterio. Now, WWE has posted an update on the same and has revealed that "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins will be the host of Mysterio's retirement ceremony. Check out the announcement in the tweet below:

Things have certainly taken an interesting turn, and the chances that the retirement ceremony will end without a hitch have suddenly gotten slimmer. Seth Rollins was the one who injured Rey Mysterio's eye a short while ago on Monday Night RAW. Mysterio had congratulated Rollins in a backstage area for Becky Lynch's pregnancy, and Seth didn't seem thrilled with it one bit. Later in the night, Rollins brutally attacked Mysterio and injured one of his eyes in the process.

Rey Mysterio's WWE status is up in the air

Recently, Dave Meltzer had reported that Mysterio hasn't signed a contract with WWE yet, though he is expected to stay with the company. Now that WWE has announced Seth as the host, many are speculating that we are in for a full-fledged feud between him and Mysterio in the coming weeks. This could mean that the retirement ceremony will quite possibly end in chaos.