Seth Rollins to face 2-time WWE Champion in a title match on RAW next week

WWE has confirmed that Seth Rollins will face United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a title match on Monday Night RAW next week.

The Visionary opened this week's show by stating that it's been too long since he has held a title in WWE. During a backstage segment, Seth Rollins challenged The All Mighty to a match for the coveted US Title on next week's episode of the red brand, which the latter accepted.

The title match was made official during the show. The last time Rollins held the United States Championship was in 2015, and his reign lasted only 29 days. His last singles title run was in 2019. The Visionary will look to become champion once again in WWE.

Bobby Lashley has been on a roll as the United States Champion. He recently defended his title against The Miz in a Steel Cage Match on RAW, where he emerged victorious.

Rollins will try his best to dethrone The All Mighty. The Visionary is currently involved in an angle with Matt Riddle, and it wouldn't be surprising if The Original Bro ends up costing him the title on RAW next week.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins as United States Champion once again? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Debottam Saha