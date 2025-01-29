Seth Rollins set for WWE title match at WrestleMania 41? (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 29, 2025 04:45 GMT
Seth Rollins stands in the middle of the ring on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Seth Rollins laid out his plans for a WWE title match at WrestleMania 41 this past Monday on RAW. The Architect said he wanted to put himself in the title picture by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday. It seems the company has some major plans for The Visionary for their biggest premium live event of the year.

Speaking on a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on potential WWE plans for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. The WWE insider noted that Rollins would likely take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on the big stage.

"Last thing I heard was Gunther. I continue to hear that. And that's like what they did last night. So, I bet that (is the match)." [From 11:23 onwards]
Bill Apter chimed in by saying WWE could make the match a three-way by putting Logan Paul in the mix. The veteran journalist referenced Paul's segment with Gunther and Seth Rollins, noting the company could very well have planted seeds for a Triple Threat match featuring the three superstars.

"There's like no reason why, after last night, there's no reason why we can't think of that as a three-way dance." [From 11:42 onwards]

Rollins and Paul have already crossed paths at WrestleMania. As for Gunther, The Ring General hasn't shared the ring against either of these two men on WWE's biggest PLE of the year.

Fans will have to wait to see how The Road to WrestleMania turns out for these three superstars.

