Seth Rollins shares details about what led to his cash-in at WrestleMania 31

At WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins ran towards the ring during Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' match for the WWE Championship to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract. Seth Rollins' cashing-in of the contract and winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 was termed as the heist of the century by Michael Cole, and it indeed was.

Seth Rollins on cashing-in at WrestleMania 31

The Monday Night Messiah was in conversation with WWE India earlier today and spoke about the iconic moment that took place at WrestleMania 31.

"The idea came to me probably a few months before WrestleMania, at the Royal Rumble is when I really started to think about it. Because once you win the Money In The Bank briefcase, you start to look at the landscape and when the possibiolty of cashing-in may occur. I remember that Brock lesnar was the champion at the time and cashing-in at Brock Lesnar when he was healthy and well and standing on his two feet was not a good idea. The thought came into my head when I watched Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble and I planted the seeds and they were watered and sown and the rest is history. That was one of my better ideas"

Earlier that night at WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins lost a singles match against Randy Orton when The Viper turned Rollins' Stomp into an RKO out of nowhere. The crowd went wild when it saw Seth Rollins run down to the ring and cash-in on Lesnar and Reigns.

Over the past few weeks, Seth Rollins was involved in a feud with the Mysterio family. Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in an Eye For An Eye Match, sparking a feud with Dominik Mysterio. At WWE SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio made his debut against The Monday Night Messiah with Rollins coming up with the win.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins will team up with Murphy to determine who will challenge The Street Profits for the Tag Team Championship at Clash Of Champions.

