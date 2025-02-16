Seth Rollins shares heartbreaking WWE career confession 

Seth Rollins has a huge bout lined up this week on WWE RAW when he will face Finn Balor in their Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Balor is a huge test for Rollins since the two men have been on opposite sides of the ring for most of their careers.

Ahead of the match, Rollins spoke to Bobby Bones Sports, where he was able to come to the heartbreaking realization that he's had more days behind him than in front when it came to his in-ring career.

"Yeah, falling down is not fun. Falling down is painful. The older I get, the longer I do it… You don’t get used to it. There was probably a period in my late 20s, where I could wrestle every single night, and I would be like brand new the next day. Those days have come and gone. Now, after every match, it takes me longer to get out of my gear. I have to ice things, I have to take a nice hot shower and make sure that I hit all the good spots so that I can lay down in bed comfortably. It is very difficult to move once you’ve stiffened up after a little while."

Seth Rollins went on to note that the medical team is there to work with him now and there's no stigma about being injured anymore.

"They’re not trying to… Like if you have a bruised elbow, they’re not going to be like, ‘Okay, you gotta sit out,’ but they’re saying, ‘Let’s take a look at it. Let’s make sure that it’s not an injury and it is just something we can work through.' (...) They (WWE's medical team) understand my body, they understand my complaints. If it’s your neck, let’s look at it. If it’s your hips or something, okay, well, we can work through that. They know where I’m at. It’s just a matter of trusting the team that you’ve got in place and understanding your body." [H/T - Ringsidenews]

Rollins has been working for WWE on the highest level for almost 13 years and was part of the business for many years before he became a household name as a member of The Shield.

Will Seth Rollins qualify for The Elimination Chamber on WWE RAW?

Both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are aware of what awaits them inside the Chamber in Toronto and it could be a bit too much for Rollins. While CM Punk is in the match and it would allow him to exact revenge, the above interview shows that Rollins needs to make smart decisions and one more run inside the Chamber could mark the end of his career or he could risk injury ahead of WrestleMania.

No star wants to miss WrestleMania, so it could be that Seth Rollins sits this one out and instead Balor would be able to make a statement inside the structure on March 1.

