"We ended up tearing it up in front of about 6 people" - Seth Rollins shares heartfelt throwback story

Seth Rollins has voiced his support for Jonathan Gresham, who is starting up his own wrestling company in 2022.

Jonathan Gresham is set to be one of the hottest free agents in all of professional wrestling in 2022. He took to social media this morning to announce the launch of TERMINUS, his own independent wrestling company that will host its first-ever event in Atlanta on January 16.

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins promoted the announcement on social media by recalling a fantastic story about what kind of person Gresham is.

"One time a young JG paid my booking fee—when the promoter couldn’t come up with the cash—so I would stay and work. We ended up tearing it up in front of about 6 people, & had a couple more bangers months later. He never looked back. Invest in yourself, friends," Seth Rollins said in a tweet.

Will Seth Rollins attempt to get Jonathan Gresham in WWE?

As much praise as Seth Rollins heaped upon Jonathan Gresham in that tweet, you have to wonder if the WWE Superstar will make an effort to get Gresham to join WWE.

There is no denying that Gresham is one of the most talented professional wrestlers in the business right now. But WWE's insistence on things like height might be a detriment to Gresham, who is billed at five feet four inches.

Whether we see another match between Rollins and Gresham in the future is anybody's guess. But one thing is for sure, whichever wrestling company manages to sign The Foundation in 2022 will be a better company for it.

Are you excited about Jonathan Gresham's TERMINUS promotion? What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' story? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

