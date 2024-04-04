Seth Rollins shares honest opinion on sharing the ring with WWE Superstars The Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, alongside Cody Rhodes, has been feuding with Roman Reigns and The Rock. He recently discussed headlining WrestleMania XL Night One with Rhodes and The Bloodline duo.

The Visionary and Rhodes will be teaming up to take on The Rock and The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL on April 6. On the last two episodes of Monday Night RAW, The Brahma Bull showed his villainous side, attacking The American Nightmare.

In an interview with The Ringer, Rollins said it was still unbelievable for him that he would be sharing the ring with some of the top superstars in the business this weekend.

“I truly can’t believe that we’re sitting here talking about a tag match, where I’m teaming with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania." (H/T: The Ringer)

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke about his beliefs and ideals

Seth Rollins has emerged as one of the top names in WWE over the past year, as he has held the World Heavyweight Title since the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

In the same interview, The Visionary asserted that he always tries to be the best version of himself. Rollins added that he is eager to explore new things, and believes that he can always achieve something greater than what he already has.

“You’re always trying to be the best version of yourself. My mindset has always been, ‘What’s next? What’s next?’ What’s next, for better or worse, that’s a double-edged sword sometimes, but I have to always believe that there’s something new, there’s something special, there’s something bigger out there for me to achieve.” (H/T: The Ringer)

It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins and Rhodes can score a victory against The Great One and The Tribal Chief. If they reign supreme, The Bloodline cannot interfere in the main event of Night Two, where Rhodes will battle The Head of the Table.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think the team of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes can secure the victory? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion