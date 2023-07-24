Seth Rollins shares incredible fan video from WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins recently took to social media to share an incredible video filmed by a fan at a recent WWE Live Event.

Rollins is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company at the moment and is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. The 37-year-old is beloved by fans who regularly take over shows to sing along to his entrance theme.

The former Shield member is currently embroiled in a feud with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Rollins defeated the Irishman at Money in the Bank to retain his title. At SummerSlam, Balor will get his rematch.

At a recent WWE Live event, fans once again serenaded The Visionary with his song. Rollins took to his Instagram stories to share the footage. You can see the epic video in the tweet below:

"That’s the one that changed my career" - Seth Rollins reflects on his first WWE Championship win

Seth Rollins recently reflected on his first WWE Championship victory. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event of Wrestlemania 31.

The Architect is still the only superstar to successfully cash in the briefcase on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rollins interfered during Roman Reigns' clash with Brock Lesnar and made the match a Triple Threat, then pinned Reigns to complete the 'Heist of the Century.'

Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Rollins spoke about the impact of his title win, stating that it was career-changing.

"That’s the defining one [cash-in at WrestleMania 31]. That’s the one that changed my career. Without that Money in the Bank contract and without that particular cash-in, I’m probably not sitting here having this conversation with y’all so that’s the one that stands out I think. That’s the one that’s gonna live forever I think. I think in this industry, it’s really about moments," said Seth Rollins. (H/T POST Wrestling)

