Seth Rollins shares rare personal update with Becky Lynch after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently took to social media to share a rare personal update with his wife, Becky Lynch. Both Rollins and Lynch were present on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch is currently involved in a heated feud with Bayley. The two stars came face-to-face on the latest edition of the red brand, where they took multiple shots at each other. After their segment, Nick Aldis made their match official for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on next week's RAW.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins showed up at the end of the show to attack Jey Uso, who won the King of the Ring Qualifying Match. Before The Visionary could do anything, he was stopped in his tracks by Cody Rhodes. The two men stared at each other before Rollins and his stablemates walked away from the ring.

Following this week's WWE RAW, Seth Rollins took to his Instagram stories to upload a photo from Venice in which he was enjoying a cup of coffee. Although there was no mention of Becky Lynch in his post, a similar story was uploaded by The Man on her Instagram as well, seemingly confirming that they were hanging out together.

This was an extremely rare update from The Visionary as he barely posts anything about his personal life on social media.

"@dayglowcoffee Venice," Rollins wrote.

Check out screenshots of Seth Rollins' and Becky Lynch's Instagram stories below:

Screenshots of Seth Rollins' and Becky Lynch's Instagram Stories

WWE star Becky Lynch sent a heartwarming message to Seth Rollins on Father's Day

On Father's Day, Becky Lynch took to Instagram to share several photos of Seth Rollins with their daughter, Roux. In her post's caption, The Man wished Rollins a happy Father's Day, writing that her daughter had the "greatest dad" in the world.

"There’s nothing better than knowing my daughter has the greatest dad in the world. Happy Father’s Day @wwerollins! We love you," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the future of Becky Lynch's and Seth Rollins' respective storylines on WWE RAW.

