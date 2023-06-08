Seth Rollins is similar to 11-time world champion for being a "little silly," says WWE legend

WWE legend Mick Foley recently revealed that Seth Rollins reminds him of Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion Edge.

Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. He is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in the company and is incredibly over with the crowd.

Foley discussed Seth Rollins' recent run in WWE on the latest edition of Foley is Pod and said that The Architect reminds him of Edge in his prime. The legendary superstar drew attention to the Rated-R Superstar experimenting with "silly" antics and being patient with them until it got over with fans. He said Rollins' actions also appeared silly, but now the WWE Universe can't stop singing his theme music.

"He reminds me of Edge. At the peak of Edge's character prowess, where he just bit into everything, he did it with gusto. It didn't matter how silly it was, he was going to make the very most out of it. In the beginning, the new Seth Rollins seemed to be a little silly, and he just kept going with it, believing it. I don't watch wrestling nearly as much as I used to, but I watch it enough to know that this guy is at a point where it's the perfect marriage of in-ring talent and character," said Foley. (H/T WrestlingInc)

F❌DE 2️⃣ BL❌CK @BLACKXMASS_ Seth Rollins is fantastic. He is overhated. And now he’s going to kill Edge Seth Rollins is fantastic. He is overhated. And now he’s going to kill Edge 😂https://t.co/EKmTFPxVY8

WWE fans declared Rollins the top favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship as soon as Triple H unveiled the title. The Architect also put his championship on the line against Damian Priest earlier this week on RAW and defended his gold.

Top WWE heel set to challenge Seth Rollins for World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank

The latest backstage reports have suggested that Triple H plans to have Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at the Money in the Bank event next month.

The opening segment of this week's RAW saw Seth Rollins engage in a memorable promo segment with Balor and Priest.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Seth Rollins did Finn Balor so dirty there Seth Rollins did Finn Balor so dirty there 😭💀 https://t.co/0CSByzZj2N

Although The Architect initially focused on his challenger, he destroyed Balor by taking a massive dig at the latter's unfortunate one-day title reign. The Prince was also unhappy with Priest, who said he didn't need any Judgment Day member by his side in the match.

Later in the night, Balor intervened in the main event that ended with Rollins retaining his title. However, Balor engaged in a staredown with the champion after the match and hinted at an upcoming feud. Fans are excited to see the rivalry unfold, especially with the additional threat of Damian Priest potentially turning babyface and leaving The Judgment Day.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes