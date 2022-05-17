"This narrative is false" - Seth Rollins responds to legend who claims that Cody Rhodes had the harder wrestling career  

Seth Rollins has challenged a recent statement made by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who proclaimed that Rollins has had an easier wrestling journey than his current rival, Cody Rhodes.

Both Rhodes and Rollins have had runs on the independent scene as well as wrestling for WWE. The two superstars also went toe-to-toe a few weeks ago, first at WrestleMania 38 and then at WrestleMania Backlash, with Rhodes coming out on top on both occasions.

Sharing his thoughts on the Rollins and Rhodes feud was Booker T, who stated on RAW Talk that Rollins has had an easier rise to the top of wrestling than Cody.

"Seth Rollins needs this win more,” Booker responded. “I mean, Cody Rhodes right now is 2-0 heading into the rubber match. And I must say, Cody isn’t one of those guys that had that easier route. He had to work for everything. Seth Rollins is a guy who made it to the top relatively easy, but I must say he had a lot of help." H/T Wrestling Inc

Rollins took to Twitter to challenge Booker T's comments as Seth performed for many years in gritty conditions before making it to WWE.

It could be argued that The Visionary is correct as he performed for many years on the Independents as Tyler Black. He scratched clawed for an opportunity, compared to Cody Rhodes, who was born into the business having a much clearer path to WWE.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will soon face off for a third time

After facing off against each other on two previous occasions, The American Nightmare and The Visionary will now look to settle their rivalry in the most barbaric way possible.

The two superstars are now booked to face off against one another inside one of wrestling's most unforgiving structures, Hell in a Cell.

With their feud now reaching boiling point, Rollins and Rhodes will look to once again steal the show at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, June 5, in Rosemont, Illinois.

Edited by Prem Deshpande