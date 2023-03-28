Seth Rollins squashes former rival on WWE RAW; sends a message to his WrestleMania opponent

Seth Rollins collided with his former rival Mustafa Ali on the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The match was made after Ali confronted The Visionary backstage during his interview with Cathy Kelley. The two stars were involved in a program last year when Rollins was the United States Champion.

During their match on RAW, Mustafa Ali used sneak attacks to get the advantage over his opponent but was turned inside out with a big clothesline. Rollins then hit Ali in the corner with multiple kicks. The latter was trapped in the tree of woes on the top turnbuckle, and Rollins hit him with a stomp onto his face.

Seth Rollins then delivered another devastating stomp, sending Mustafa face-first into the canvas. He went for the cover and won the match in quick fashion. After the bout, The Visionary sent a message to Logan Paul.

He stated that if he doesn't beat The Maverick at WrestleMania 39, the latter is not the joke, he is. Seth mentioned how Logan cost him several matches and cheap-shotted him on RAW. He brought up that 'Mania will be held on the latter's birthday, and he demanded that the crowd sing his song.

Seth Rollins then sent one final message to Logan Paul, telling him that he'll see him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

