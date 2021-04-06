Seth Rollins discusses his eye-catching suit collection and who picks them out

Seth Rollins' fashion is usually defined by a t-shirt and his signature ring-gear. He may have donned a jacket on occasion, but recently Rollins' wardrobe has undergone a revamp. The Messiah has been turning up for shows in interesting designer suits.

The former WWE Champion recently appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, where he and Satin chatted about his suit game and his new and improved fashion sense.

When asked whether he personally picks out his suit every night, Seth Rollins had a hilarious response. He said that he does not know enough about fashion to pick out his own clothes. Instead, he relies on a guy to make him look dapper every night.

"I don't know what I'm doing. I can't pick anything out, I can't even match myself in the morning, you know what I mean? I need someone to tell me what to do. I'm like, 'Black matches with black right?...that's good!' That's all I got. Yeah, everything matches with black, you're good there. If I put on a pair of brown anything, I'm like, 'I don't know what goes with brown! Somebody tell me!' So yeah, I've got a dude who helps me out and he's been killing it," Seth Rollins said.

He may look good, but Rollins also worries that he may not be able to keep it up for much longer.

"I'm kind of starting to worry, because I put a lot of pressure on myself to get a new suit every stinkin week, which is a challenge, especially ones that make people go, 'Ooh! All right!'," Rollins said.

Will Seth Rollins bring his wrestling game to WrestleMania 37?

Seth Rollins' suit game may be on point, but come WrestleMania 37, he will have to bring his wrestling game to the Show of Shows. The Messiah will go head-to-head against a tough opponent in Cesaro.

Both men are technically gifted and the match will be one to watch out for.

Seth Rollins will look to get revenge on Cesaro for all the disrespect he has suffered over the past few weeks.

Do you think Rollins will succeed?