Seth Rollins' SummerSlam opponent confirmed on WWE RAW

This week, we saw WWE putting up one of the most exciting episodes of RAW in the recent memory. Fro the introduction to RAW Underground to the surprise returns, a lot happened on the red brand tonight. The show also confirmed a SummerSlam match for Seth Rollins.

Earlier on RAW, Dominik Mysterio laid challenged Seth Rollins to a match at SummerSlam. The Monday Night Messiah addressed the challenge later in the show but stated that he and Murphy need to 'clean the house' first.

Seth Rollins and Murphy came to the ringside and started advancing towards WWE RAW commentator, Tom Phillips, with an intention to attack him for praising Dominik last week. This led to Samoa Joe standing up for his fellow commentator, and he managed to stop Rollins and Murphy from brutalizing Phillips.

While Joe and Rollins were still arguing, Dominik snuck up from behind and once again used a kendo stick to lay down a brutal attack on Rollins and Murphy. He delivered a well-executed 619 and quickly followed it up with a dive on Rollins and Murphy outside the ring.

Soon after this, Seth Rollins accepted Dominik's challenge and confirmed that he would be facing Rey Mysterio's son at SummerSlam. This booking fetched a mixed response from WWE Universe, but the fans seem excited to see what else Dominik can do.

Seth Rollins on Dominik being his main focus moving forward

During his recent interview with TalkSport, Seth Rollins addressed the attacks laid on him by Dominik on WWE RAW last week. He stated that despite being given a chance to be on the right side of history, Dominik has decided that he will be resistant to Rollins' path. Hence, the Monday Night Messiah has decided to focus solely on Dominik.

It was very unfortunate. I certainly wasn’t expecting that and I wasn’t interested in getting beat with a kendo stick, but Dominik decided to make the first move, we got caught a little off-guard by Aleister Black and it allowed Dominik to grab a kendo stick and I’ll be the first to say he swang for the fences.

Hopefully he did the damage he needed to do. He definitely put us in a bad spot and now we have no choice but to move forward with Dominik as our main focus.

The feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio got extremely personal. The latter sustained an injury during their 'Eye for an Eye' match, and now, Dominik is determined to avenge the punishment his father had to take at the hands of Seth Rollins.