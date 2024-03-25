Seth Rollins tags Cody Rhodes; immediately leaves the ring at live event [WATCH]

Seth Rollins was involved in a hilarious sequence with Solo Sikoa at tonight's live event emanating from Rockford.

WWE ran a live event tonight where Rollins and Rhodes took on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match. The two tandems have been wrestling each other for quite some time now at live events.

At one point during the match, Seth Rollins was seen failing to tackle Solo Sikoa in a hilarious visual. He finally gave up and tagged Cody Rhodes, who didn't seem too thrilled with the same. Rollins then left the ring and sat on the ring steps, visibly annoyed over not being able to take down The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

Check out the footage below:

Expand Tweet

Rollins and Rhodes have done an incredible job as a tag team so far at WWE's live events. They have won every single match they've had against Jimmy and Solo at WWE's house shows.

The biggest challenge that Rollins and Rhodes will face is mere days away, at WrestleMania XL. At the mega event, the duo will take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in the biggest tag team match of all time. A victory for the babyfaces would mean that the main event of Night Two would be free from any interference from The Bloodline.

Drop your reactions to Seth Rollins' hilarious sequence with Solo! Hit the Discuss button.

Poll : Will Seth Rollins betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL? No way! Yep! 0 votes View Discussion