"Seth Rollins would take an opportunity" - Former WWE Superstar talks problem with 24/7 title [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow shared his thoughts on the WWE 24/7 title during his chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted.

Al Snow was a mainstay in the WWE Hardcore title picture back in the day. He has won the infamous belt on six occasions. The WWE 24/7 title was introduced by Hardcore legend Mick Foley in mid-2019 and it didn't take long for fans to realize that it was a modern version of the Hardcore title.

Al Snow's thoughts about the WWE 24/7 title and comparison to Hardcore title

Al Snow didn't mince his words while sharing his thoughts about the 24/7 title:

"It only compares in the sense that they made the 24/7 rule for the Hardcore title. But it doesn't compare. I think it's a good idea in the sense that professional wrestling or professional wrestling shows are a three-ring circus, I mean there's gotta be something for everybody. You can't have everyone out there being a bada** and everything like that."

"And you gotta have a little bit of entertainment. Having a title like that lets you create unusual situations and circumstances. But the only problem with it is, the more you defend or the more that title switches hands more frequently, it doesn't mean anything. The matches or events taking place around it don't mean much. If it really was a title that meant anything if it were real, more people than the undercard guys would be attempting to do it. Seth Rollins would take an opportunity if he had the chance," said Al Snow.

The 24/7 title did well during its first few months of existence. The entire storyline surrounding the belt featured Drake Maverick being on a quest to take the title off R-Truth. Possibly the biggest moment to come out of the angle was Truth defeating Maverick at his own wedding to win the 24/7 Championship.

As time passed, the storyline got repetitive and the title is currently an afterthought on the WWE roster. It wouldn't be a surprise if WWE retires the belt somewhere down the line, much like how it did with the Hardcore title back in the day.

