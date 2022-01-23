4-time world champion takes a massive shot at Roman Reigns

4-time world champion in WWE Seth Rollins has taken a massive shot at Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Rollins is set to challenge The Tribal Chief at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event for his title. This past week on SmackDown, he won a tag team match with Kevin Owens against The Usos. As a result of the same, Jey and Jimmy Uso are no longer allowed to be at ringside for the Universal title match at Royal Rumble.

Earlier, Roman Reigns tweeted out the following, taking a shot at Seth Rollins for showing up on the blue brand thinking that he's affecting Reigns' Universe.

"Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. #BestToEverDoIt #GOAT #Smackdown #RoyalRumble" wrote Reigns in his tweet.

Rollins has now replied to the same, taking a shot back at The Tribal Chief. He claimed that FOX executives asked him to come to SmackDown to inject some life into the show which Roman Reigns has drained over the last 500 days as the Universal Champion.

He added that while this match should have taken place at WrestleMania, he's fine with ending Reigns' record title run at Royal Rumble.

"*ahem* ASKED to #SmackDown by Fox execs to inject some life into a show you’ve drained of it for the last 500 whatever ass days. And now it’s just you and me, brother. While this should be Mania, making history at Rumble suits me just fine," wrote Seth Rollins in his tweet.

Seth Rollins has won two out of his four world titles by pinning Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Champion for 500+ days now and recently broke Brock Lesnar's record to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time. However, his title run could be in jeopardy next weekend at Royal Rumble if historical stats are to be believed.

Out of his four world title victories, Seth Rollins has won two of them by pinning Reigns. The first one happened at WrestleMania 31 where he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the main event match between Reigns and Lesnar and pinned the former to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The second incident took place at Money in the Bank 2016 where Rollins pinned Reigns in a singles match to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Although, minutes later, Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins to win the title.

Could history repeat itself at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 with Rollins once again defeating Reigns to win a world title?

