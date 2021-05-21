"He's pretty much useless at this point" - Seth Rollins takes shot at top SmackDown star

Seth Rollins is known for being one of the most vocal athletes on WWE's roster. So when The Messiah recently appeared on The Bump, he didn't shy away from taking a shot at one of SmackDown's top stars, Cesaro. Rollins even shared some ideas as to what the Swiss Superman's next move should be.

Cesaro recently had the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania Backlash, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match. After the match, the Swiss Superman was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins, who targeted Cesaro's injured arm.

Rollins claimed on The Bump that he attacked Cesaro in order to teach him a lesson. He went on to say that Cesaro is "useless" at this point in time.

"So he went from top of the mountain to bottom of the bottom. He's pretty much useless at this point. I hope he understands that. I hope he really understands his self-worth now, after all this. You know, he'd be a great trainer on NXT. Maybe he leaves SmackDown, go to NXT, be with his wife, train the talent. Teach them how to do wrist locks, teach them how to do headlocks, teach them how to follow their dreams. Sounds great! That's what he should do! That sounds like a great spot for Cesaro," said Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins believes that Cesaro is a changed man

Despite their recent animosity towards one another, Seth Rollins and Cesaro go way back. The two were good friends and have met in the ring on several occasions, even before they made their way to WWE.

However, Rollins believes that the Swiss Superman has changed. Cesaro's recent attitude that he has worked hard for the opportunities he is getting has infuriated Rollins.

This is what Rollins claims to be the reason why he attacked Cesaro following WrestleMania Backlash.

"I don't like the guy. We go back a long way. He's not the same person he used to be. He's changed. Everything about him has changed and I need to put an end to it. That's why I did what I did," added Rollins.

Clearly, the rivalry between these two men is far from over and will surely be renewed once more on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.