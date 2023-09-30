Seth Rollins takes a shot at Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown; crowd erupts

Seth Rollins has a long history with Roman Reigns, more than most wrestlers on the roster. The two WWE Superstars started off together on the main roster as members of The Shield, along with Dean Ambrose, and are currently holding the two biggest titles in the company on their respective brands. However, there has always been a rivalry between the two, and Seth Rollins chose to take a shot at Reigns after this week's episode of SmackDown.

Ever since Jey Uso quit The Bloodline and superkicked Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief has not been seen on TV. He has been mostly absent, leaving the fans with just other members of The Bloodline and the issues within the faction.

Given his long absence, fans have been complaining about the lack of the biggest star on the Friday Night SmackDown shows.

Seth Rollins decided to take a shot during SmackDown at Reigns' absence as well. Talking about everything the fans had seen on the show, he mentioned how Cena and LA Knight marked their presence on the blue brand. He then talked about how the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had also been present on the show but then eventually took a pause to insult The Tribal Chief.

"You got LA Knight! Guys you got the greatest of all time, John Cena! You got the Universal Champio......"

Moreover, after the pause, Rollins looked around meaningfully, making sure that the fans understood he was taking a shot at Roman Reigns for not marking his presence despite being the Undisputed Universal Champion and being the biggest superstar on the blue brand.

