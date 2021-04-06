"It is hard to keep people liking you" - Seth Rollins talks about his time as a babyface

Seth Rollins will probably go down in WWE history as one of the best heels of all-time. However, The Messiah has also had a few runs as a babyface. Rollins recently opened up about one such run and the challenges he faced, in a candid interview.

The former WWE Universal Champion recently appeared on Ryan Satin's podcast Out of Character to discuss his time with WWE and the numerous personas he has donned.

One of Rollins' more memorable babyface characters was when he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Universal Champion and got dubbed "Monday Night Rollins." The character got a lot of positive feedback in the beginning, but opinions began to sour as time progressed.

Seth Rollins spoke about how difficult it was to play a babyface in an era where a person's natural reaction is to hate or dislike something.

"When you’re a babyface in this era, it is hard to keep people liking you. It is difficult because I think people’s natural reaction is, for whatever reason, to dislike almost everything, and I don’t know why that is. That’s what entertainment has turned into. So to be frustrated, unsatisfied, or not like something... that’s what’s cool – especially when you’re told you’re supposed to like it – and so it becomes pretty hard not to let that go to your head," Seth Rollins said.

He recalled encountering two contrasting kinds of crowds. One was at live events that fully supported his babyface character. The other was at televised events that couldn't stop hating him.

Eventually, Rollins would abandon his babyface persona and evolve into the Monday Night Messiah.

Seth Rollins will take on Cesaro at WrestleMania 37

Currently a solid heel in WWE, Seth Rollins heads into WrestleMania 37, looking to take out Cesaro for all the 'disrespect' the Swiss Superman has dished out at him.

Rollins has beef with Cesaro considering the number of times the latter has "swung" the former in the build up to WrestleMania.

I’m going to DEMOLISH that LOSER CESARO on the GRANDEST STAGE!! And prove ONCE AGAIN why I am the GREATEST WRESTLEMANIA PERFORMER of ALL TIME!! @ ME COWARDS!! https://t.co/z87nvy9xNG — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2021

The Messiah claims he will 'demolish' Cesaro at WrestleMania and prove why he is the 'greatest WrestleMania performer of all-time'.

