Seth Rollins teams up with kids against current champion at WWE live event

Seth Rollins teamed up with young fans during his match against Austin Theory at a recent WWE live event.

Rollins has been involved in a heated feud against Austin Theory for several weeks now over the United States Championship. Despite losing to Theory once again at WWE Elimination Chamber, their feud seems to have continued regardless.

WWE recently held a live event in Champaign, IL, where Theory defended his United States Championship against Rollins. However, an incident that transpired during the match has gotten fans talking.

A clip from the match has gone viral that shows Rollins and his nemesis battling on the floor outside the ring. Suddenly, Seth caught Theory's arms and asked some young fans in the front row to hit Theory, and they did, with the US Champion selling it quite well as their match continued.

Seth Rollins lost to Austin Theory once again

Despite being one of the top stars in the company, Rollins hasn't been able to get the better of the A-Town Down. During the live event, Theory was once again able to defeat the former WWE Champion and retain his title.

Rollins was United States Champion for a brief moment before Theory defeated him and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match at WWE Survivor Series last year. Since then, Theory has been unstoppable and has defeated Rollins in multiple matches.

His most recent televised victory against Rollins took place inside the Elimination Chamber match, where Logan Paul cost The Visionary his match. Theory stood atop five other WWE Superstars.

However, it looks like Rollins may have finally moved on from Theory on television as WWE may be planning a potential feud between The Visionary and Logan Paul for WrestleMania 39.

What do you make of Seth Rollins teaming up with the young fans?

