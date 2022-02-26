Seth Rollins teases involvement in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

It seems the conniving Seth Rollins might have a trick or two up his sleeve when it comes to WrestleMania 38.

The Grandest Stage of Them is all set to feature Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match, but it looks as though The Visionary wants a piece of that action for himself too. The latter has a storied past with the champions, especially at WrestleMania.

Rollins took to Twitter to post the legendary moment at WrestleMania 31, where he rushed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the middle of the main event between Reigns and Lesnar.

He won the main event in what was dubbed "The Heist of the Century" by Michael Cole. The victory was met with great acclaim from the WWE Universe that saw the crowd jump out of their seats in surprise.

So now, from the looks of it, Rollins wants to recreate that magic again somehow by inserting himself in the main event of WrestleMania, yet again.

Seth Rollins isn't finished with Roman Reigns

The Visionary has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns to settle, especially after their WWE Royal Rumble 2022 outing. He has been quite vocal about the Tribal Chief not getting a clean win over him.

These tweets have seemed like taunts thrown at Reigns. From what it looks like, Rollins will keep poking at him until he gets to face the Head of the Table again and settle the scores.

We can never fully predict what's truly going on in The Modern Day Messiah's mind with his teases of WrestleMania 38 is focused on the Winner-Takes-All match.

