Seth Rollins teases new disciples on Friday Night SmackDown

Night One of WWE Draft 2020 saw Friday Night SmackDown get a huge pick as the 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins was shifted to the blue brand. Contrary to the expectations, he will continue feuding with Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and Murphy, all of whom were also drafted to SmackDown.

Seth Rollins has done a great job in establishing Murphy, his former disciple, as a top star on WWE's main roster. While WWE also added Austin Theory as another disciple of Seth Rollins for a short time, the partnership didn't last long.

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked whether he sees any other potential disciples on Friday Night SmackDown, to which Seth Rollins replied that every single person on the roster is a potential disciple.

"Oh, there's a plethora. I would say every single person on that is a potential [disciple]. Anybody who's got a microphone or a face on the camera, anybody who's behind the scenes. Whoever needs to be taught a lesson or two. Whoever wants to sit under the learning tree. I've got a wealth of knowledge, vast amount of experience, and a lot of things to teach. I'm just saying, I could have disciples all over the place."

Seth Rollins on Friday Night SmackDown

From being the Monday Night Messiah to the Saviour of SmackDown, Seth Rollins looks set to continue his mission of bringing the "greater good" to the blue brand. While his feud with the Mysterio family and Murphy is surely not over, WWE has already teased a fresh feud for him on SmackDown.

On the season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Seth Rollins confronted the returning Daniel Bryan and the two of them went at it by attacking each other. Another huge feud waiting for him is against his former Shield brother and the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

"My ultimate goal is to be at the very tip-top of Friday Night SmackDown, and so I would have to have my eyes on the Champion himself Roman Reigns"- Seth Rollins



After getting drafted to #SmackDown @WWERollins teased a major feud with @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/SVal38gyF0 — ⚔️☠️🅰️MAN☠️⚔️#WEW #WCW (@WWEAmanKumarJha) October 10, 2020

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Seth Rollins on SmackDown and whether he gets any new disciples on the blue brand.