Seth Rollins teases possibility of recruiting someone "very close" to him to his stable

Tonight's edition of WWE Backstage featured "The Monday Night Messiah", Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion discussed a string of topics with the panel and opened up on adding more members to his stable. Rollins recently added Austin Theory to his group, on the same night the latter was thrown out of Zelina Vega's faction.

He had the following to say about possibly adding anyone else to his group, and his answer is bound to lead to tons of interesting speculation.

There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition.

Seth Rollins' faction in WWE

Fans chimed in immediately with possible names that Rollins could be talking about. Rollins formed his stable back in late 2019, by revealing himself as the leader of The AoP. Rollins had been getting negative crowd reactions for a long time at that point and finally turned heel by targeting Kevin Owens.

He soon recruited Murphy to his stable. In March 2020, Rezar of AoP suffered a bicep injury and this resulted in the duo going on a hiatus. The trio of Rollins, Murphy, and Theory has tons of potential. Only time will tell whether Rollins recruits this mystery person to the group that is "very close" to him.