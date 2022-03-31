Top male WWE Superstar teases WrestleMania 38 match against Bayley

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been away from WWE television for several months now due to an injury she suffered last year while training at the WWE Performance Center. While fans were hoping to see her return on the Road to WrestleMania and be a part of this year's Show of Shows, The Role Model hasn't shown up yet.

Now, Monday Night RAW Superstar Seth Rollins has taken to Twitter to tease Bayley as his mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. The former Universal Champion was recently granted a WrestleMania match by WWE Chairman himself but his mystery opponent will be revealed on the day of the show itself.

Seth Rollins has been teasing several interesting and unexpected names as his WrestleMania opponent via his social media. This includes the likes of John Cena, Shane McMahon, and even Veer Mahaan. Continuing this, he has now shared a GIF of Bayley with the caption "#WrestleMania".

While Rollins is having a lot of fun with these wild teases, there are indeed massive plans for his WrestleMania 38 opponent, who is reportedly set to be none other than former AEW star and EVP, Cody Rhodes.

Update on Bayley's WWE return plans

The Role Model's lengthy WWE absence has definitely hurt the women's division of the company. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion was the backbone of the division throughout the pandemic/ThunderDome era of WWE. According to the latest reports, she is expected to return after WrestleMania 38.

"Bayley has been out of action since last summer after suffering a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center and of late, has made other promotional appearances for WWE to help push WrestleMania in the Dallas market," wrote Johnson. "She is expected to return to action within the next month or so, likely after WrestleMania 38."

Fans are surely excited to see her back. As for Seth Rollins, the buildup to his match at WrestleMania 38 has been amazing and if rumors are to be believed about the return of Cody Rhodes, the AT&T stadium is gonna erupt this weekend!

