"He's ducking and dodging me" - Seth Rollins thinks Roman Reigns might be avoiding him 

Seth Rollins has commented on his current run in WWE and his thoughts on Roman Reigns.

The two stars collided for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, which The Visionary won via disqualification. It's been years since he last held a singles title in the company. Next week, he is set to face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on Monday Night RAW.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's DC & RC, Daniel Cormier asked Seth Rollins about his latest work and him having a good run without being a champion:

"You're right, I am at the top of my game right now, I am in my prime, I'm 36 years young, baby, I am feeling good and the most important part is that I am as sharp as I've ever been right here [his mind] and that's what matter's the most, baby," Rollins said.

He said he's the champion of the people, and it doesn't matter to him if Roman Reigns is avoiding him.

"So it doesn't matter if I'm getting title opportunities, it doesn't matter if Roman Reigns doesn't wanna show up. If he's ducking and dodging me, it doesn't matter. I'm the champion in my heart, I'm the champion in the people's heart and baby I'm just getting started," he said. (40:25-40:55)

Seth Rollins reacts to Daniel Cormier saying he won't take his side at WWE Extreme Rules

The Visionary is scheduled to collide with Matt Riddle at the upcoming premium live event in a Fight Pit match. UFC Legend Daniel Cormier will be the Special Guest Referee.

When DC said he'd call the match reasonably, Seth Rollins wasn't buying it.

"Come on now, come on I'm not that stupid DC, I know we go way back, like you and Riddle both in the fight game and all that but look, you're a fan, man, I know you're in there you got to have my back, right? Come on, you gotta have my back," said he. (39:27-39:41)

Daniel Cormier refused to take any sides and stated that this is not what he's being paid to do. This will be the first Fight Pit match to take place on the main roster.

Do you think DC will side with Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments section below!

