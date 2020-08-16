Seth Rollins threatens to end Dominik's career at WWE SummerSlam

The WWE SummerSlam match card is shaping up nicely as we get closer to the biggest PPV of the Summer. WWE have already announced that SummerSlam will take place from the Amway Center instead of in the WWE Performance Center. One of the biggest matches on the SummerSlam card this year has to be the Street Fight between Seth Rollins and Dominik, the son of Rey Mysterio. This will also be Dominik's in-ring debut in the WWE.

Rollins and Rey Mysterio's feud ended with the 'Monday Night Messiah' sending the WWE legend eye-first into the steel ring steps, during their Eye For An Eye match. Dominik has been looking for revenge ever since and although he has managed to launch a couple of guerrilla attacks on Rollins, he absolutely got destroyed on the last episode of WWE RAW. Rollins unloaded on Dominik with a kendo stick, hitting him with a staggering 30 strikes. Dominik later showed off his battle scars from his encounter with Rollins.

Seth Rollins took to Twitter recently to comment about his upcoming match with Dominik at WWE SummerSlam. Speaking about the coming encounter, Rollins said that it wasn't "often a career begins and ends on the same night", clearly threatening to end Dominik's career in his first WWE match. Here's what Seth Rollins had to say on Twitter:

It’s not often a career begins and ends on the same night. #SummerSlam. Street Fight. For the Greater Good. https://t.co/xr4mtdCOwZ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 15, 2020

Seth Rollins reveals his favorite WWE SummerSlam match

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by BT Sport. With WWE SummerSlam 2020 almost here, Rollins was asked about his match at the SummerSlam PPV. Speaking about his favorite matches, Rollins named the match against John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2015 along with his match against Dean Ambrose as well his match last year against Brock Lesnar:

I have had some real bangers there. Any time you beat John Cena with the help of Jon Stewart, that's pretty sick. I think that myself and Ambrose, Jon Moxley, had maybe one of the greatest lumberjack matches in the history of lumberjack matches at SummerSlam.

But I finally got the match I wanted to have out of Brock Lesnar last year at SummerSlam. That's the one I have been gelled in for since I got put into a situation to work with Brock. That one was tough, so I might go with that one.

Can Dominik overcome Seth Rollins on his WWE debut? We will find out next Sunday.