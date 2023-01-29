Seth Rollins has three-word reaction to his new look at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Seth Rollins walks into this year's Royal Rumble looking for his second victory in the 30-man battle royal.

Ahead of the show, Rollins is seen as one of the favorites for the match and has delighted the WWE Universe with his new look at recent press appearances. The former world champion not only unveiled his new look, which sees him with much more blonde hair, but he has commented on the look ahead of potentially the biggest match of the year.

"Imma cowboy baaaaaby," Rollins tweeted.

It appears that Becky Lynch isn't the only one in her marriage who is changing up their wardrobe.

Seth Rollins could be considered a favorite at The Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins recently ended his feud with Austin Theory on RAW after Bobby Lashley stepped into a feud with the United States Champion. Lashley was unable to capture the title this past week after Brock Lesnar made his return and cost him the match.

Rollins seemingly stepped away from his feud with Theory several weeks ago and has since been focused on The Royal Rumble. The former Shield member won The Rumble back in 2019 alongside his wife, Becky Lynch, who is one of the favorites for the Women's Rumble match again this year.

Could The Man and The Visionary once again be the ones to come out on top tonight as part of the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view event? The WWE Universe only has to wait a few more hours to find out who will be this year's victor and to see if the main event matches at WrestleMania will be confirmed on the night as well.

