"You gotta stop that" - Seth Rollins on what he told Vince McMahon after WWE changed his ring name 

Seth Rollins had a discussion with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon regarding potentially dropping his nickname before the 77-year-old retired from the company.

The word "Freakin" was added in the middle of The Visionary's name, and commentators had to say the full name each time they referenced him on television. This didn't sit well with the former WWE Champion, so he tried to find a way to deal with the issue.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport in a recent interview, Seth Rollins revealed that he told Vince McMahon that his full name being mentioned in the commentary was a turnoff, and it needed to stop. The latter then came up with a solution and said the commentary could refer him as Seth Rollins.

"Before Triple H took over, I had gone to Vince specifically because I had watched something back on RAW and maybe it was like a highlight on Twitter, and they just they said 'Seth Freakin Rollins', it had been a dozen times in 30 seconds because Vince was also very big on not using pronouns. So, constantly, he wanted the whole brand [said] every single time I was referenced, and I'm like, 'You gotta stop that. You're gonna turn people off. That's not what we want, you know?' So he was like, 'Okay. On the commentary, they can refer to you as Seth Rollins.' I was like, 'Alright, thank you.'" [H/T Fightful]

Seth Rollins is unsure if his new moniker will stay with him for good

The Visionary is one of the most decorated superstars in the company right now. He's also one of the most notable wrestlers who faced Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Riddle in major matches.

Speaking on the same interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Rollins added that he doesn't know if WWE will change his name back to what it was before or if "Freakin" will remain in the middle of his name for good.

"So I don't know. I don't know if 'Freakin'' is staying or going. I've had many, many names and it's all fine with me. It's different. No one's really working with a strong middle name right now. There aren't any Bret 'The Hitman' Harts, you know?"

At WWE Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins will take on Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit. They collided at Clash at the Castle, which was won by The Visionary, and now Riddle has the opportunity to even the odds.

