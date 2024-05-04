Seth Rollins unfortunately replaced by WWE in major update ahead of Backlash

Seth Rollins reportedly re-signed a new multi-year contract with WWE earlier this week, which was a major update for the fans, but it seems like he's not going to be one of the main faces of RAW for the foreseeable future.

The company has updated its advertising banners following the recent Draft, and Rollins was one of the stars who was taken off. Back in 2023, the banner consisted of Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Jey Uso, and Rhea Ripley, but this has now changed.

Following the recent WWE Draft stirs, the RAW banner now boasts Gunther, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn. This means that Gunther and Lynch are the only ones who have managed to retain their places.

It's also interesting to note that Drew McIntyre isn't one of the faces on the red banner, even though he recently signed a new deal and is seen as one of the biggest stars on RAW. Instead, Punk has been added to the banner, despite being injured at the moment. This is probably not going to sit well with The Scottish Warrior.

This is a major blow for Rollins. Despite his recent re-signing and inclusion in the Draft, this means that he is expected to be out for a few months following knee surgery.

Several stars have been replaced on the WWE SmackDown banner

Cody Rhodes has moved over to be part of the SmackDown since he is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. The old blue banner included stars like Logan Paul, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and IYO SKY.

Belair, Paul, and Bayley are the only stars to retain their place since the new banner includes Logan Paul, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Bayley, and Cody Rhodes. It seems like these are the stars who are considered to be the future of the brand at the moment. Cargill and Belair are expected to win the Tag Team Championships at Backlash France tonight, whilst the other stars on the banner with the exception of Randy Orton, are already champions.