Seth Rollins wants to break record set by current WWE superstar

Multi-time world champion Seth Rollins recently tweeted that he would love to break the rope running record of NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer.

Frazer is one of the most impressive prospects in WWE. He currently plies his trade on NXT and has had some impressive outings, notably against Grayson Waller at Spring Breakin. Before joining WWE, Frazer trained at Rollins' Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. The up-and-coming star currently holds the rope running record at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.

Recently, Nathan Frazer retweeted a GIF of him hitting the ropes during a match on NXT LVL UP. He added that the GIF was not sped up.

"Fun fact: this gif is not sped up"

Seth Rollins replied to this tweet from Frazer, saying that he would need to take a "stab" at breaking the latter's rope running record at Black and Brave.

"I really need to take a stab at breaking your @BlackandBrave rope running record."

Fans react to Seth Rollins' tweet

Twitter wasted no time in replying to The Visionary's tweet, with some fans saying that Seth Rollins could break the record.

One fan asked the former Universal Champion to video his attempt at breaking the record.

Another fan called Rollins the "best wrestler in the world."

The Wanderer @Buckner29966932 @WWERollins @BlackandBrave I think it finally needs to be said, You’re the best wrestler in the world. @WWERollins @BlackandBrave I think it finally needs to be said, You’re the best wrestler in the world.

Some fans even stated that they would love to see a match between the two men soon.

Rollins is currently scheduled to face Riddle at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The Grand Slam Champion has had an intense rivalry with The Original Bro. Although their match was set to take place at SummerSlam, plans were nixed after a vicious attack from Rollins led to an injury for Riddle.

Do you want to see Rollins break Nathan Frazer's rope-running record? Let us know in the comments section below.

