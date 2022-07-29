"I’d like to get a win over him" - Seth Rollins wants to revisit career-defining WWE feud in the future

Multi-time world champion Seth Rollins recently declared that he wants to revisit his rivalry with Cody Rhodes when the latter returns from injury.

The two stars collided at WrestleMania 38 and went on to have two more matches against each other, with the last one taking place at WWE Hell in a Cell inside the demonic structure. The American Nightmare won all three of their bouts.

Speaking to Metro in a recent interview, Seth Rollins stated that he wants to have another match against Cody Rhodes so he can finally defeat the former AEW TNT Champion.

"I mean, I’d like to get a win over him, so yes, I think there’s definitely more there. I would imagine if he comes back he’s probably gonna be gunning for me. So, whenever he does return, I would assume I will have a target on my back," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins on his emotions going into his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

The American Nightmare made a surprise return to WWE at The Show of Shows, which garnered many different reactions from viewers.

The Visionary stated that it was an emotional night for him, and that he sometimes wears his feelings on his sleeve.

"I think at the end of the day, I’m a human being so I run the gamut of a lot of different emotions. I go all over the place, I’m an emotional being. I’m 36 years old, I’ve been through a lot – I’m a dad now, I got lots of feelings about different things and I’m not afraid to wear those on my sleeve."

He added:

"There was a lot of emotions going through Cody in that moment, but there was a lot going through me as well!"

On the RAW after Hell in a Cell, Rollins brutally attacked Cody Rhodes on the stage with a sledgehammer. When the latter returns, he'll definitely want some payback.

Would you like to see one more match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments below!

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far