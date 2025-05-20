  • home icon
  • Seth Rollins warns top WWE star that he'll become a target if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship 

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 20, 2025 04:24 GMT
Seth Rollins wants his title back (Image via WWE.com)

Seth Rollins had a confrontation with Gunther during a backstage segment on this week's episode of WWE RAW. He warned the latter that he'd become a target if he won the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Ring General will face the winner of Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary told Gunther that it's been a while since they shared the same place, and that he wanted to let him know that the work he did with the World Heavyweight Title was good stuff.

The Austrian said it was an interesting conclusion, and that Seth Rollins was short-sighted for a visionary. He added that Rollins doesn't define the long game, and that he is the future world champ. Seth got serious and stated that he went to Gunther out of professional courtesy for someone he respected.

He then told the latter that if he got his hands on the world title again, he'd be treated no differently than anyone else, and that he'd make himself a target. Gunther told Seth Rollins that he couldn't wait. He then left, and Rollins didn't seem too happy. Seth was the first World Heavyweight Champion in the modern era, and it seems like he wants the title back.

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

