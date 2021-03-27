"My vision will include me as Universal Champion"-Seth Rollins on whether he will clash with Roman Reigns in the future

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a long history as both rivals and partners. The last time both superstars worked together came back in 2019. Since then, both men have gone their separate ways. But Rollins commented on the possibility of clashing with Reigns in the near future.

Rollins and Reigns once teamed together as stablemates in The Shield. They have also competed as bitter rivals in a feud for the WWE Championship.

In an interview with Stuart Osborne of Dayton 24/7 Now, Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship run. He stated that the Tribal Chief has been doing an incredible job as the Universal Champion, just as he has been on quite a roll since his return in January.

The Messiah also commented on whether he sees himself clashing with Reigns in the future.

"Roman Reigns is doing an incredible job as Universal Champion here on SmackDown. Since my return at the Royal Rumble, I've been doing great things as well. So far, our paths have been parallel. At some point, I don't know when that would be, my vision will include me as Universal Champion."

Seth Rollins last held the WWE Universal Championship back in 2019. He lost the title to The Fiend at the Crown Jewel event in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Many fans would be excited to see Rollins and Reigns rekindle their rivalry from back in 2016. If they were to face each other once again, it would likely be after WrestleMania 37, where Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title against Edge.

What will Seth Rollins be doing at WrestleMania 37?

Seth Rollins does not have any plans for WrestleMania 37

As things currently stand, Seth Rollins does not have a scheduled match for WrestleMania 37. The Messiah made his WWE return in January, and he has been feuding with Cesaro recently.

When asked to comment on his WrestleMania future, Seth Rollins stated that he has a vision for the event and it will be "beautiful."

"My vision for WrestleMania is going to be beautiful. I will be there one way or another."

Perhaps Seth Rollins will Cesaro at WrestleMania 37 in a buzzworthy match.

Do you want to see Rollins face Roman Reigns? Sound of in the comments section down below.