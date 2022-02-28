Seth Rollins will become the 15th WWE Superstar to reach an incredible milestone at WrestleMania 38 

Seth Rollins has established himself as a true main event player in WWE over the past decade. The four-time world champion's accolades speak for themselves, and he is set to reach another incredible milestone if he competes at WrestleMania 38.

As revealed by WrestlingNews.co via CageMatch, Rollins' contest at WrestleMania will mark his 100th pay-per-view match in WWE. It should be noted that this statistic does not include pre-show matches.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has currently featured in 99 premium live event matches. That ties him with Christian and puts him three behind Jeff Hardy, who has worked 102 matches. Unsurprisingly, Randy Orton tops the rankings with 179 bouts at major WWE shows.

What match will Seth Rollins feature in at WrestleMania 38?

The WrestleMania 38 card is slowly taking shape as we get closer to the two-night event. As of this writing, Seth Rollins has not been confirmed for any match.

Rollins has formed a fruitful alliance with Kevin Owens in recent weeks, and the former Universal Champions are also set to compete in a RAW Tag Team Championship match soon.

Rollins and KO will face RK-Bro and Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat title match on the March 7th edition of RAW. And with fans anticipating a breakup and feud between Riddle and Orton soon, the field might be open for them to defeat Alpha Academy and claim the titles.

"The Monday Night Messiah" certainly seems confident about walking into WrestleMania 38 as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, as his tweet below showcases:

Seth Rollins @WWERollins MY BAD, GUYS…I CAN’T CENA THE CONTRACT…LITTLE BUSY AT THE MOMENT. BUT DON’T WORRY, ME AND KEV GOT THE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH ON LOCK!!! #WrestleMania MY BAD, GUYS…I CAN’T CENA THE CONTRACT…LITTLE BUSY AT THE MOMENT. BUT DON’T WORRY, ME AND KEV GOT THE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH ON LOCK!!!#WrestleMania https://t.co/4nvKgqkrOy

However, the rumor mill also points to Kevin Owens being positioned for a massive match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Show of Shows. Seth will ideally need a new creative plan if the retired WWE legend returns to confront Owens for a WrestleMania showdown.

Seth Rollins has consistently been pushed as a top guy in WWE, and he will certainly be featured prominently at the Showcase of the Immortals in April. What are your WrestleMania predictions for The Architect? Let us know in the comments section below.

