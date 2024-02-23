Seth Rollins will betray and attack Cody Rhodes, hints WWE Superstar

Seth Rollins has seemingly joined forces with the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the leadup to WrestleMania, but another WWE star is still not trusting The Visionary. Grayson Waller has hinted that there's more than what meets the eye in this story.

Cody Rhodes has found himself isolated as the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner. Not only does he not have to be on the lookout for Roman Reigns, his WrestleMania 40 opponent, he has to be on the watch for The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso's recent interference and attack during his RAW match proved that.

Add to this the fact that The Rock is also looking to punish him for disrespect and Drew McIntyre won't shy away from attacking him again, and Rhodes is in a whole lot of trouble.

Amid this, it's only an apparent alliance with Seth Rollins that seems to have helped him. The latter has been willing to stand up for Rhodes when it mattered the most.

However, in a recent post, Grayson Waller hinted that Seth Rollins had never changed. He posted a picture of when Rhodes' feud with Seth Rollins was at its most intense, accusing him of lying.

“Some people don’t change, they just find new ways to lie,” Waller wrote.

The star appears to feel that a betrayal is coming.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' alliance is tenuous at best

Rollins has not appreciated being sidelined, even as the World Heavyweight Champion. Roman Reigns insulted his title reign and questioned his abilities in a scathing promo a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, Rollins wanted Cody Rhodes to challenge him at WrestleMania, but Rhodes chose Reigns.

While it appeared that Rollins was okay with that, and he came to Cody's support at the WrestleMania press event, the reality of the situation is that the alliance is tenuous. Anything can happen as The Show of Shows approaches.

