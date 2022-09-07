Seth Rollins details his biggest regret about WWE feud with AEW star

Top WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently revealed that he has certain regrets about his past rivalry with AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

The two talented performers faced off at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, which saw the Swiss star defeat the former Universal Champion in a highly entertaining back-and-forth match.

Despite their great in-ring chemistry, Rollins recently stated on the Out of Character podcast that he wished their feud lasted longer.

"I had some ideas of what I thought it could be but it didn’t really take. My point is the Cesaro story had so much, there was so many legs and different directions we could have taken it and I think one of my biggest regrets is that I didn’t press hard enough to do that. I feel like that’s an untapped story, if we ever cross paths again there’s such a great story there that we could do." [9:55 to 10:25]

Castagnoli left WWE in february 2022 after 11 years with the company, and fans of his can now catch him every Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, where he currently reigns as the Ring of Honor World Champion.

Seth Rollins is in a good mood after Clash at the Castle

This past Saturday, the 36-year old went to war with Monday Night RAW star Matt Riddle, in a feud that has become more and more personal by the week.

Ever the manipulator, Seth Rollins was able to get the better of an emotional Riddle as The Visionary picked up his first Premium Live Event pinfalll victory of 2022. Following Clash at the Castle, Rollins took to Twitter to savor his incredible victory.

Despite his win, it seems as though Rollins has not seen the last of Riddle as the former UFC star said on RAW this week that he wants to get his hands on Rollins one more time.

