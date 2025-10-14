Seth Rollins' WWE replacement revealed following RAW 

Seth Rollins was betrayed by his own teammates on WWE RAW when Bron Breakker Speared him before turning both Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman against him. It seems that Rollins could be out of action for some time, since WWE has already replaced him on the upcoming Japan tour. Rollins was originally set to defend his World Championship against CM Punk on Friday, October 17th in Japan, but will be replaced by CM Punk, who's up against Dominik Mysterio, and the following day, Punk will step in for the tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins was originally advertised to be part of the upcoming tour, but he is no longer on the listing. What does the future look like for Seth Rollins?Seth Rollins appears to have suffered a real injury as part of the Crown Jewel match against Cody Rhodes. Rollins delivered a Coast to Coast that saw him land on his shoulder, and speculation suggests he suffered a torn rotator cuff. If this injury needs surgery, then Rollins could be out for the rest of the year, which means that any upcoming plans WWE had would have to be rewritten. Rollins is also still the World Heavyweight Champion, so WWE will need to decide what to do with the title while he is off TV, even though it seems that Bron Breakker left RAW with the title and could now keep it if needed. CM Punk is the number one contender for the title following RAW, but it's unlikely that he will be able to cash in a shot at Seth Rollins any time soon. Rollins will be undergoing more tests this week to determine the severity of his injury and how much time he is likely to miss from WWE.