Seth Rollins details why WWE has been unlucky when it comes to creating new stars in recent years

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins went into detail about why WWE has been unlucky with creating stars ever in recent years, ever since The Shield came around.

The Monday Night Messiah debuted on the main roster as part of the Shield along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW). The trio now have a combined 11 World Championship reigns in WWE.

While Rollins and Reigns are still part of the company's main event, Ambrose left WWE and joined AEW in 2019.

During a recent interview with Sport1.de, Seth Rollins discussed about various topics including his career, his family life, and his now canceled match at SummerSlam.

When he was asked why WWE has had a problem when creating new stars in recent years, Rollins replied that many wrestlers have become main event stars in the last decade, like all members of The Shield, Bray Wyatt, and all of the Four Horsewomen.

The former WWE Champion then detailed what it takes to reach stardom in the world's biggest wrestling promotion.

"Don't expect everyone who makes it through NXT to be an instant star on RAW and SmackDown. What all of the stories that went well have in common is that these people had a winner's mentality, a can't-stop-me attitude, and the talent that underpinned that attitude," said Seth Rollins.(H/T Sport1.de)

The Architect of The Shield then clarified that some people just don't make it to that level, even with all the above mentioned attributes.

Sometimes there is politics involved, or a talent gets injured at the wrong time. He claimed that there are multiple factors at play in turning a wrestler into a superstar.

Seth Rollins wants to be very different from Roman Reigns, cites "Macho Man" Randy Savage as an inspiration

Is Seth Rollins deliberately trying to be different from Roman Reigns with his "visinory" gimmick? The former Universal Champion answered that question during the same interview.

Rollins was asked about his contrast in character from former Shield teammate Roman Reigns.

"Let's put it this way: I definitely want to be different from Roman. Roman has a certain way of doing things, how he talks, how he walks, how he acts. Doing it the same way wouldn't make sense, so I wanted to differentiate myself and that played a role in developing what I embody now. I don't want to be the one who imitates what others are successfully demonstrating, I want to be the one who does what nobody else is doing," said Rollins. (H/T Sport1.de)

He would then claim that the "flashy" superstars from wrestling's golden age were his favorites, and cited "Macho Man" Randy Savage and his outlandish attire as some of his inspirations in recent years.

Despite starting their careers on a similar point, it is fair to say that Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are two completely different on-screen characters, both in and out of the ring.

Rollins was scheduled to face The Original Bro at SummeSlam this Saturday before the match was pulled from the show due to Riddle suffered an injury during this week's RAW.

