"If it happens again, we'll run into trouble" - Seth Rollins has strong words for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

At WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro in a hard-fought main event for the Universal Championship. After the match was over, Seth Rollins came out and attacked Cesaro, but only after he had a staredown with Reigns.

Reigns and Rollins have a lot of history together. They were both a part of The Shield and have also been at odds with each other multiple times over the years. With the two crossing paths recently, WWE fans have speculated whether this is leading up to a match at some point.

During the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins commented on his recent interactions with Roman Reigns and what he thought of the situation between Jimmy Uso and The Tribal Chief.

"Well, if I wasn't caught up in the middle of it, I wouldn't make anything of it," Rollins said. "But, like I said a few weeks ago, if his cousins don't stay out of my business, I'm gonna make it my business to shut them up the same way I did to Cesaro. So, it seems to me that he's got one of them under control. Now, if he wants to get Jimmy on the same page as Jey, [they need to] respect [me]. And I'm gonna give him the opportunity to do that just as I know he would to me."

"But like I told him, straight up, I don't care who you are; Head of The Table or The Tribal Chief, you're my brother," Rollins continued. "You're Roman Reigns but when we're face to face, we're equals my friend. So I'm gonna give you the opportunity to get what you need to get done with your family. That's your business. If it happens again, we'll run into trouble."

Seth Rollins on his current relationship with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash

During his feud with Cesaro, Seth Rollins has crossed paths with Roman Reigns and his family multiple times on WWE SmackDown and even at WrestleMania Backlash. In the same interview, Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns at the moment:

"Roman and I, we don't need to have a working relationship. You know our history, you know everything that's gone on between us," Rollins added. "We don't need to have a working relationship to be on the same page. Especially when it concerns Cesaro."

Do you think Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will have a feud for the WWE Universal Championship soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.