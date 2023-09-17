Setting up top faction after Edge's departure was hard, according to current champion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke about how it was difficult to establish The Judgment Day as a top faction without Edge.

The Judgment Day started as a nefarious faction led by The Rated-R Superstar. He enlisted Damian Priest in the ranks, and soon, Rhea Ripley joined the stable. However, things took a huge turn when Finn Balor joined them, and the three stars kicked out Edge after a vicious beatdown.

In a recent interview released by India Today, Ripley discussed that without the veteran, the stable needed to work hard to make an impact. She claimed that her injury made things difficult as she could not be with the boys.

"There was never really a discussion about it. I think we just all felt the same way. It was hard at the start because we started with Edge, then we took Edge out because we didn't like being bossed around and we took Finn in. Unfortunately, as soon as we did that, I got injured. I got taken out for a bit. So I wasn't there to be there with the boys and build this new Judgment Day that we were trying to make and accomplish and put over for the crowd."

The Women's World Champion mentioned that things got better once she returned from injury, and the faction decided to step up their game.

"We didn't have that initial discussion. We just all felt like we needed to step up and take this group to the next level." [00:43 to 01:47]

Edge wrestled his last match for WWE on SmackDown

On the August 18, 2023, edition of SmackDown, Edge faced Sheamus in the main event. The Rated-R Superstar picked up the win and celebrated with his hometown fans in Toronto.

In the aftermath of the encounter, the star mentioned that this was possibly his last match in front of his hometown fans. It was also reported that his contract had run out, and he hasn't signed a new deal with the company yet.

It is still uncertain whether The Rated-R Superstar will remain with WWE or jump ship to AEW.

