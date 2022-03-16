Settlement hearing held in lawsuit surrounding Vince McMahon firing a former American footballer

A settlement hearing has been held for Vince McMahon's ongoing XFL lawsuit, new reports have confirmed.

XFL was a football league set up to play during the NFL off-season, which returned in 2019 but ceased its operations following Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Oliver Luck, the league's former commissioner, sued Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment following his dismissal. He claimed that his dismissal was made on unfair grounds, whereas McMahon and Alpha Entertainment claimed it was justified as the former NFL player violated his contract.

Today, PWInsider confirmed that a settlement hearing occurred in the lawsuit at the United States Courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It has not yet been confirmed if a settlement has been reached, but should both sides fail to come to an agreement, the matter will be settled in court on July 11th.

Many of the finer details of the ongoing case have been kept under wraps by the involved parties.

What is the XFL, and does Vince McMahon still own it?

Vince McMahon and NBC initially founded XFL in 2001 to fill the gap between NFL seasons during the late winter and early spring. The league featured slightly adjusted rules, a roster of unique franchises, and a final known as the "Million Dollar Game."

After one season, the league initially ceased its operations due to poor viewing figures and live attendance. It was also criticized for utilizing WWE-style backstage skits and heavily featuring superstars on their broadcasts.

Almost two decades later, in 2018, McMahon announced that the league would be returning, and in 2020 it kicked off its second run. This time, the league drew some praise from fans and industry experts before the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to an untimely end.

However, former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and an investment group purchased the league in 2022, intending to begin a new season in 2023.

What do you think of this latest lawsuit? Did you ever watch an XFL game? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

