×
Create
Notifications

Settlement hearing held in lawsuit surrounding Vince McMahon firing a former American footballer

Vince McMahon relaunched the league in 2018
Vince McMahon relaunched the league in 2018
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon 1
Modified Mar 16, 2022 07:22 AM IST
News

A settlement hearing has been held for Vince McMahon's ongoing XFL lawsuit, new reports have confirmed.

XFL was a football league set up to play during the NFL off-season, which returned in 2019 but ceased its operations following Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Oliver Luck, the league's former commissioner, sued Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment following his dismissal. He claimed that his dismissal was made on unfair grounds, whereas McMahon and Alpha Entertainment claimed it was justified as the former NFL player violated his contract.

Today, PWInsider confirmed that a settlement hearing occurred in the lawsuit at the United States Courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It has not yet been confirmed if a settlement has been reached, but should both sides fail to come to an agreement, the matter will be settled in court on July 11th.

Great message from our @XFL2023 Chairwoman @DanyGarciaCo as our XFL announced today we will join forces with @NFL to advance and grow the game of football.The game we all love. #InnovationAndOpportunity 🏈 twitter.com/DanyGarciaCo/s…

Many of the finer details of the ongoing case have been kept under wraps by the involved parties.

What is the XFL, and does Vince McMahon still own it?

Vince McMahon and NBC initially founded XFL in 2001 to fill the gap between NFL seasons during the late winter and early spring. The league featured slightly adjusted rules, a roster of unique franchises, and a final known as the "Million Dollar Game."

After one season, the league initially ceased its operations due to poor viewing figures and live attendance. It was also criticized for utilizing WWE-style backstage skits and heavily featuring superstars on their broadcasts.

Almost two decades later, in 2018, McMahon announced that the league would be returning, and in 2020 it kicked off its second run. This time, the league drew some praise from fans and industry experts before the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to an untimely end.

We had ALL eyes on the #NFLCombine. Now we’re wrapped, scouting reports are filed, and XFL Football Ops are off to College Pro Days! 👀 twitter.com/TheRock/status…

However, former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and an investment group purchased the league in 2022, intending to begin a new season in 2023.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of this latest lawsuit? Did you ever watch an XFL game? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी