Seven-time women's champion vows to make other WWE Superstars "bow" ahead of her future on RAW

Hall of Famer and seven-time women's champion Trish Stratus has promised to run the entire WWE RAW division and make the female roster "bow" to her after Becky Lynch.

At the 2023 Night of Champions, Stratus proved to Lynch that she was not far from over, even if she emerged victorious with the help of former NXT star Zoey Stark.

However, the feud between The Man and the Hall of Famer is not over, as Stratus and Stark tried to distract Becky Lynch in a failed attempt on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following the match, the seven-time women's champion took to Twitter to dominate her supremacy with a Billie Eilish song, "You Should See Me in a Crown."

Trish Stratus asserted that she would be running the red brand show and other female WWE stars will bow down to her one by one.

"You should see me in a crown I'm gonna run this nothing town Watch me make 'em bow One by one by one... You ready Hartford, CT?" she wrote.

From taking Big Time Becks' side to help her win WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to betraying her, leading to a heated rivalry, to finally defeating the challenger, Trish Stratus made a statement portraying a perfect heel.

What did you think of Stratus' tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

