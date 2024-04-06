Several big WWE names miss SmackDown match despite being advertised 

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown included the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which traditionally includes 30 men.

While there were several men advertised for the match, there were three major names missing.

Omos made his big return but eliminated himself as he tried to take out The Creed Brothers before Bronson Reed was able to secure the win when he eliminated Ivar.

Despite being advertised, there was no Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, or Chad Gable in the match. Andrade was looking to get in with The Judgment Day with a win in the annual battle royal, while Chad Gable has been part of a storyline with Sami Zayn.

It's unclear why these three were missing from the show, but as RAW Superstars, they were expected to represent the brand on WWE SmackDown.

Neither of the men mentioned is set to be part of WrestleMania, but it's interesting that only around 25 men were part of the battle royal when it's usually around 30. It could have been a last-minute decision not to include the popular stars, but there was no announcement ahead of the match to note that they had been pulled.

Andrade did appear after the match as part of Legado Del Fantasma instead.

