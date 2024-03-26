Several fans missed The Rock's final segment on Monday Night RAW; according to ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels several fans may have missed The Rock's final segment on RAW due to bad booking.

The Final Boss made a surprise appearance during the opening segment of RAW. He just whispered something in Cody's ear before walking out of the ring. During the final segment of the show, he showed up once again, attacking Rhodes backstage. He brutally beat down the American Nightmare and left him bruised and bloodied.

During the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW episode, Russo detailed that after the opening segment, WWE should have shown a few clips of The Final Boss hanging out backstage. He felt that would keep the casual fans hooked to the show. The veteran writer detailed that many fans missed the final segment of RAW because they thought The Final Boss was done for the night and wouldn't appear again.

"Bro, all you need is one or two shots in the back of The Rock hanging around. Then the announcers have to say, 'What is The Rock hanging around for?' That's what writers do. I guarantee you the end part with Rock getting the heat on Cody, and again, if you ask me, that should've been Roman getting the heat on Cody. But okay. That was the best part of the entire show, and how many people missed it because they thought Rock is gone." [11:33 onwards]

The Rock sent a brutal message to the WWE Universe this week with his attack on Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see how the likes of Cody, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso respond to the heinous attacks by The Bloodline in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

